$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL AWD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Panoramic Sunroof * Leather * Driver Assistance * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Warni
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL AWD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Panoramic Sunroof * Leather * Driver Assistance * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Warni
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,618KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AR2MM9FC689557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 187,618 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SL AWD * 7 Passenger * Navigation * Dual Panoramic Sunroof * Leather * Driver Assistance * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Parking Assist/Aids * Power Lift Gate * Push To Start * Rear View Camera * Front/Rear Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Leather Steering Wheel/Shift Knob * Driver Memory Seat Settings * Power Front Seats/Lumbar Adjustment * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Premium Bose Sound System * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Heated Mirrors * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Auto 4WD Lock Modes * Downhill Brake Assist * Hill Start * Downhill Descent Control * Multi Zone Climate Control * Turn Signal Indicator/Camera Side View Mirrors * AM/FM/SXM * AUX/USB/CD * Nissan Connect * HDD Navigation System * Bluetooth * Roof Rails * Tow Hitch * Rear Parking Sensors * Continental Tires * 18” Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lamps * Rear Tinted Windows * Tow Mode *
We Approve All Credit. Get your car now Bad credit Auto Loans:
https://eagleautomall.ca/get-approved
- No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.
Clear & Simple Pricing Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required. For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly. Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.
Finance fee may apply, inquire for details. Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service.
We Approve All Credit. Get your car now Bad credit Auto Loans:
https://eagleautomall.ca/get-approved
- No Hidden Fees: Enjoy transparent pricing with no surprises.- Comprehensive Warranty: Get the best auto warranty available.- Low Monthly Payments: Take advantage of the lowest car payments around.- Top Dollar for Trade-Ins: Sell or trade-in your car for the best value.
Clear & Simple Pricing Prices exclude HST, licensing fees, and a $10 OMVIC fee. We aim for zero down payments, though occasionally one may be required. For example, a $10,000 vehicle at a 6.96 percent rate over 60 months costs just $51.80 weekly. Note that rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, and sometimes a down payment is needed. Confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listed price.
Finance fee may apply, inquire for details. Experience the difference at Eagle Auto Mall – your trusted partner for quality used cars and exceptional service.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall
Email Eagle Auto Mall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
Call Dealer
519-650-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2015 Nissan Pathfinder