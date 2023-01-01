2015 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 5 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10228626

10228626 VIN: 3N1CE2CP1FL375770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,519 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.