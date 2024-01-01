Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note SL for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Nissan Versa Note

56,577 KM

Details Features

$14,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1706390549
  2. 1706390578
  3. 1706390576
  4. 1706390576
  5. 1706390577
  6. 1706390576
  7. 1706390576
  8. 1706390575
  9. 1706390576
  10. 1706390611
  11. 1706390611
  12. 1706390610
  13. 1706390611
  14. 1706390612
  15. 1706390611
  16. 1706390611
  17. 1706390611
  18. 1706390611
  19. 1706390611
  20. 1706390611
  21. 1706390612
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,577KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP5FL437087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 79,002 KM $21,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE 43,659 KM $44,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 66,806 KM $37,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Versa Note