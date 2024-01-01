Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** DEALER SERVICED *** OUTDOORSMAN *** DIESEL *** 4X4 *** CREW CAB *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATS STEERING WHEEL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 159,111KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2015 RAM 1500

159,111 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN / 4X4 / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

2015 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN / 4X4 / CREW CAB / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,111KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7TM5FS708348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,111 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** DEALER SERVICED *** OUTDOORSMAN *** DIESEL *** 4X4 *** CREW CAB *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATS STEERING WHEEL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 159,111KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2015 RAM 1500