*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! *** Push To Start * Keyless Entry * Sunroof * Navigation * Rear View Camera * Mirror Dimmer * Heated/Vented Seats * Heated Mirrors * Heated Steering Wheel * Traction/Stability Control * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Headlight Controls * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Cruise Control * All Season Rubber Floor Mats * AUTO 4WD Modes * Tow/Haul Mode * Park Assist Front/Rear * Parking Aids * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Rain Sensing Auto Wipers * Hill Start Assist * Park Sense Assist * Park View Back Up Camera * CD/USB/AUX/Bluetooth/SD * AM/FM/XM * Dual Zone Climate Control * Audio Controls * Premium Alpine Sound System * Front/Rear Parking Sensors * Fog Lamps * Tow Hooks * Dual Exhaust * Tow Hitch * Tonneau Cover * Good Year Tires * 20 Inch Alloy Wheels * Power Front Seats * Side Assist Steps * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors *

2015 RAM 1500

266,485 KM

Details Description

Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

Used
266,485KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT3FS554700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 266,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

