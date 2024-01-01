$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD
2015 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 266,485 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! *** Push To Start * Keyless Entry * Sunroof * Navigation * Rear View Camera * Mirror Dimmer * Heated/Vented Seats * Heated Mirrors * Heated Steering Wheel * Traction/Stability Control * Leather Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Headlight Controls * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Cruise Control * All Season Rubber Floor Mats * AUTO 4WD Modes * Tow/Haul Mode * Park Assist Front/Rear * Parking Aids * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Rain Sensing Auto Wipers * Hill Start Assist * Park Sense Assist * Park View Back Up Camera * CD/USB/AUX/Bluetooth/SD * AM/FM/XM * Dual Zone Climate Control * Audio Controls * Premium Alpine Sound System * Front/Rear Parking Sensors * Fog Lamps * Tow Hooks * Dual Exhaust * Tow Hitch * Tonneau Cover * Good Year Tires * 20 Inch Alloy Wheels * Power Front Seats * Side Assist Steps * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors *
