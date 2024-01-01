$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
2015 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
209,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GM6FS569230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Ram 1500 eco diesel 4x4. This truck is ready to tackle new challenges on the road and off. With the fully capable 4x4 this truck can do the work without blinking. With the fuel efficient eco diesel it will get it done while sipping fuel. If you've been looking for one of these that won't break the bank , you just found it. Come have a look before it's gone.
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
2015 RAM 1500