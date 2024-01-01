Menu
Ram 1500 eco diesel 4x4. This truck is ready to tackle new challenges on the road and off. With the fully capable 4x4 this truck can do the work without blinking. With the fuel efficient eco diesel it will get it done while sipping fuel. If youve been looking for one of these that wont break the bank , you just found it. Come have a look before its gone. 

Truck is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge 
519-242-6485

2015 RAM 1500

209,800 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2015 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GM6FS569230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Ram 1500 eco diesel 4x4. This truck is ready to tackle new challenges on the road and off. With the fully capable 4x4 this truck can do the work without blinking. With the fuel efficient eco diesel it will get it done while sipping fuel. If you've been looking for one of these that won't break the bank , you just found it. Come have a look before it's gone. 
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2015 RAM 1500