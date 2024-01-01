Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SPORT *** REG CAB *** 4WD *** DEALER SERVICED *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** HEATED MIRRORS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 156613KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2015 RAM 1500

156,613 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT / 4WD / REG CAB / DEALER SERVICED / ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12026518

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT / 4WD / REG CAB / DEALER SERVICED / ALLOYS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1734538139
  2. 1734538142
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,613KM
VIN 3C6JR7CT4FG532176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 156,613 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT *** REG CAB *** 4WD *** DEALER SERVICED *** POWER FOLDING MIRRORS *** HEATED MIRRORS *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 156613KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2021 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 4WD / CREW / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 4WD / CREW / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS 82,981 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE UPGRADE / ROOF / BACKCAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla SE UPGRADE / ROOF / BACKCAM / NO ACCIDENTS 48,448 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS 119,685 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500