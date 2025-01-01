$7,495+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
ST / 4X4 / EXT CAB / SHORT BOX / AS-IS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Sold As Is
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,866 KM
Vehicle Description
YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** ST *** 4x4 *** EXTENDED CAB *** SHORT BOX *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP **** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 215866KM *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY
WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Car Match Canada
519-621-4333