Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

LIMITED - CREW CAB - 3.0L DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

LIMITED - CREW CAB - 3.0L DIESEL

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8811662
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PMXFS521200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 DODGE RAM 1500 - CREW CAB - LONGHORN LIMITED

3.0L TURBO DIESEL ENGINE

FULLY LOADED!!!

HEATED AND COOLED SEATS

REAR HEATED SEATS

POWER SUNROOF

NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW

SPRAY IN BOX LINER

FACTORY SUB WOOFER

AIR RIDE

FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST

SPORT BUMPERS

 

$25995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

1983 Fiat 124 Spider...
 90,000 MI
$15,000 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 HEMI S...
 212,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2010 Smart fortwo CO...
 193,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory