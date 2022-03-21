$25,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-998-3156
2015 RAM 1500
LIMITED - CREW CAB - 3.0L DIESEL
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8811662
- VIN: 1C6RR7PMXFS521200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 DODGE RAM 1500 - CREW CAB - LONGHORN LIMITED
3.0L TURBO DIESEL ENGINE
FULLY LOADED!!!
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
REAR HEATED SEATS
POWER SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
BACK UP CAMERA
REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW
SPRAY IN BOX LINER
FACTORY SUB WOOFER
AIR RIDE
FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST
SPORT BUMPERS
$25995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.