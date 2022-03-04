$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 2500
OUTDOORSMAN - HEMI!!!
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
100,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8459583
- VIN: 3C6TR5DT8FG600233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 DODGE RAM 2500 CREW CAB - OUTDOORSMAN - 4X4
100000KM....LOW KMS!!!
5.7L HEMI V8 ENGINE
6.5FT BOX
GOOSENECK AND CLASS 4 HITCH
TOW MIRRORS
FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE
RECENTLY INSTALLED BFG K02 ALL TERRAIN 10 PLY TIRES
$34995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6