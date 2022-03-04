Menu
2015 RAM 2500

100,000 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

OUTDOORSMAN - HEMI!!!

OUTDOORSMAN - HEMI!!!

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8459583
  • VIN: 3C6TR5DT8FG600233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 DODGE RAM 2500 CREW CAB - OUTDOORSMAN - 4X4

100000KM....LOW KMS!!!

5.7L HEMI V8 ENGINE

6.5FT BOX

GOOSENECK AND CLASS 4 HITCH

TOW MIRRORS

FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE

RECENTLY INSTALLED BFG K02 ALL TERRAIN 10 PLY TIRES

 

$34995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

 

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

