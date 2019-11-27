Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 SCION TC - RUNS LIKE NEW - LOW KM ONLY 123000KM - CERTIFICATION INCLUDED - BEST PRICED 2015 SCION TC IN THE MARKET - FINANCING AVAILABLE PLEASE GO TO ANEWAUTOSALES.COM - MUST BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL AHEAD 519-721-4350



WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD



PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE



EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE



CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.



APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/



PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM



Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.



Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed



Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234



Price + HST + Licensing



Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Dual Moonroof Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.