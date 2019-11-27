Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Scion tC

Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Scion tC

Coupe

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388727
  • VIN: JTKJF5C71F3088730
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 SCION TC - RUNS LIKE NEW - LOW KM ONLY 123000KM - CERTIFICATION INCLUDED - BEST PRICED 2015 SCION TC IN THE MARKET - FINANCING AVAILABLE PLEASE GO TO ANEWAUTOSALES.COM - MUST BE VIEWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL AHEAD 519-721-4350

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES!!!! WE SAY YES WHEN OTHERS SAY NO !!! O.A.C.

APPLY ONLINE AT http://anewautosales.com/financing/

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Anew Auto Sales
Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3
Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm
Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

Price + HST + Licensing

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Anew Auto Sales

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 130,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang V6
 84,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 144,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
Anew Auto Sales

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-721-XXXX

(click to show)

519-721-4350

Alternate Numbers
905-462-7234

Send A Message