2015 Subaru Outback

183,913 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,913KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSDAC0F3214802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1005
  • Mileage 183,913 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

2015 Subaru Outback