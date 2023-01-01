Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

CE 1.8L/POWER PACKAGE/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

CE 1.8L/POWER PACKAGE/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1688229467
  2. 1688229466
  3. 1688229467
  4. 1688229467
  5. 1688229467
  6. 1688229466
  7. 1688229467
  8. 1688229466
  9. 1688229465
  10. 1688229466
  11. 1688229466
  12. 1688229467
  13. 1688229467
  14. 1688229466
  15. 1688229465
  16. 1688229464
  17. 1688229465
  18. 1688229465
  19. 1688229466
  20. 1688229466
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED - NO ACCIDENTS - 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

1951 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 10,000 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2020 Sea-Doo Wake Pr...
 25 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry LE...
 146,000 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory