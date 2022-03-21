Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

68,214 KM

Details Features

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1655134447
  2. 1655134481
  3. 1655134491
  4. 1655134490
  5. 1655134490
  6. 1655134490
  7. 1655134490
  8. 1655134490
  9. 1655134487
  10. 1655134531
  11. 1655134539
  12. 1655134537
  13. 1655134539
  14. 1655134536
  15. 1655134536
  16. 1655134535
  17. 1655134539
  18. 1655134536
  19. 1655134536
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

68,214KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8700653
  • Stock #: P0061280
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5FC261236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0061280
  • Mileage 68,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2018 Nissan Qashqai SV
 77,502 KM
$27,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE
 115,214 KM
$26,989 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 63,366 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory