Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

104,214 KM

Details Features

$21,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1666039147
  2. 1666039243
  3. 1666039243
  4. 1666039243
  5. 1666039243
  6. 1666039243
  7. 1666039243
  8. 1666039243
  9. 1666039293
  10. 1666039294
  11. 1666039292
  12. 1666039292
  13. 1666039292
  14. 1666039293
  15. 1666039293
  16. 1666039293
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

104,214KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9177889
  • Stock #: P0062000
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV2FW208335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0062000
  • Mileage 104,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 104,214 KM
$21,989 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 183,249 KM
$9,289 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE
 76,139 KM
$34,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory