Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

177,585 KM

Details Features

$22,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1680825279
  2. 1680825298
  3. 1680825299
  4. 1680825299
  5. 1680825299
  6. 1680825299
  7. 1680825299
  8. 1680825299
  9. 1680825299
  10. 1680825328
  11. 1680825330
  12. 1680825331
  13. 1680825330
  14. 1680825330
  15. 1680825330
  16. 1680825331
  17. 1680825330
  18. 1680825330
  19. 1680825330
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
177,585KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9808585
  • Stock #: 2301821
  • VIN: 2T3WFREV6FW133819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2301821
  • Mileage 177,585 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 67,776 KM
$42,989 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Crosstre...
 33,542 KM
$37,989 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tundra SR5
 70,669 KM
$51,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory