<p>No reported accidents      Well maintained     New Tires</p>

2015 Toyota Tacoma

210,716 KM

Details

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab 4x4

12267982

2015 Toyota Tacoma

Double Cab 4x4

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,716KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN3FX029475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 029475
  • Mileage 210,716 KM

Vehicle Description

No reported accidents      Well maintained     New Tires

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-653-3112

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2015 Toyota Tacoma