2015 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
191,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8362641
- VIN: 5TFUU4EN7FX120704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 191,232 KM
Vehicle Description
New Tires One Oener No reported accidents
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
