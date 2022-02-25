Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

191,232 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2015 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

191,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8362641
  • VIN: 5TFUU4EN7FX120704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 191,232 KM

Vehicle Description

New Tires     One Oener No reported accidents

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
