2015 Volkswagen Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 8 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7562410

7562410 VIN: 3vwj07at0fm631985

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 94,819 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.