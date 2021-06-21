Menu
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

94,819 KM

Details

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

COMFORTLINE / 94819 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

94,819KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7562410
  • VIN: 3vwj07at0fm631985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 94,819 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ALLOY WHEELS *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** BLUETOOTH *** 94819 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

