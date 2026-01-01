$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TSI S 6A
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TSI S 6A
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,830KM
VIN 3VW117AU4FM009816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1236
- Mileage 131,830 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
2015 Volkswagen Golf