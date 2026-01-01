Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

131,830 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S 6A

13488470

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S 6A

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,830KM
VIN 3VW117AU4FM009816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1236
  • Mileage 131,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

