2015 Volkswagen Jetta

130,590 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,590KM
VIN 3VWD07AJ1FM232515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD355
  • Mileage 130,590 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

