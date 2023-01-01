Menu
2016 Audi Q5

154,107 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours
Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2016 Audi Q5

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Quattro

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Quattro

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

154,107KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10279344
  • VIN: WA1C2AFP1GA006969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,107 KM

Vehicle Description

* Q5 Quattro * Push Button Start * Park Assist * Heated Leather Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/SD/CD * Automatic/Dynamic/Comfort/Sport Drive Modes * Power Lift Gate * Power Seats * Keyless Entry * Automatic Windows * Weather Tech Floor Mats * Audi Roof Racks * Alloy Rims * Rear Wiper * Keyless Entry *

