2016 Audi Q5
2.0T Premium Quattro
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
- Listing ID: 10279344
- VIN: WA1C2AFP1GA006969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,107 KM
Vehicle Description
* Q5 Quattro * Push Button Start * Park Assist * Heated Leather Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SXM/SD/CD * Automatic/Dynamic/Comfort/Sport Drive Modes * Power Lift Gate * Power Seats * Keyless Entry * Automatic Windows * Weather Tech Floor Mats * Audi Roof Racks * Alloy Rims * Rear Wiper * Keyless Entry *
