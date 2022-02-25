$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333
2016 BMW 2-Series
228i / M SPORT / 6 SPEED / NAV / LEATHER
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8344272
- VIN: WBA1F5C56GV343865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 68,150 KM
Vehicle Description
*** M SPORT PACKAGE *** 6 SPEED MANUAL *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** LOADED *** ONLY 68,150 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.