Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

127,254 KM

Details Description Features

$14,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,400

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

  1. 1691252844
  2. 1691252855
  3. 1691252866
  4. 1691252878
  5. 1691252890
  6. 1691252901
  7. 1691252910
  8. 1691252921
  9. 1691252929
  10. 1691252940
  11. 1691252949
  12. 1691252957
  13. 1691252967
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,400

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,254KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10271973
  • Stock #: 168608
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SB7G7168608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 168608
  • Mileage 127,254 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED    Leather    Sunroof

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 127,254 KM
$14,400 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma T...
 173,156 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer 4...
 154,665 KM
$27,400 + tax & lic

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory