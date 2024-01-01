Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** SUNROOF *** ONLY 119,658 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

119,658 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT / AUTO / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT / AUTO / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1715270298
  2. 1715270299
  3. 1715270301
  4. 1715270305
  5. 1715270313
  6. 1715270316
  7. 1715270318
  8. 1715270320
  9. 1715270321
  10. 1715270323
  11. 1715270325
  12. 1715270327
  13. 1715270329
  14. 1715270331
  15. 1715270333
  16. 1715270335
  17. 1715270337
  18. 1715270342
  19. 1715270345
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
119,658KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM1G7309025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,658 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** SUNROOF *** ONLY 119,658 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / AUTO 94,826 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Accord EX / LEATHER / SURNOOF / AS IS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2007 Honda Accord EX / LEATHER / SURNOOF / AS IS 178,080 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru WRX STI / SPORT TECH / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / MANUAL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Subaru WRX STI / SPORT TECH / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / MANUAL 51,874 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze