2016 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
*** NO ACCIDENTS *** LT AUTO *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** REVERSE CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE **** 93,683 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9