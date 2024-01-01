Menu
Have a look at this Equinox LS in bright White and boasting a nice selection of options like power locks and windows, keyless entry, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth and All Wheel Drive just to name a few. If youre looking for a comfortable riding SUV but dont want to break the bank, youve just found the one. This equinox runs and drives perfect and looks great too.  Hurry in and have a look before its gone. These are popular and wont last long at this price. 

Equinox is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

172,327 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
172,327KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK0G6152474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at this Equinox LS in bright White and boasting a nice selection of options like power locks and windows, keyless entry, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth and All Wheel Drive just to name a few. If you're looking for a comfortable riding SUV but don't want to break the bank, you've just found the one. This equinox runs and drives perfect and looks great too.  Hurry in and have a look before it's gone. These are popular and won't last long at this price. 
Equinox is priced certified and ready for the road.  Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

