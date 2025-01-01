Menu
Have a look at this Equinox AWD in brilliant white. This suv doesnt jut look great, its spacious passenger compartment along with loads of space in the back make for a great ride anywhere you go. Loaded with great features yet still affordable this is a great choice for daily commuting or weekend family trips. Hurry in and take a test drive before its gone. 

Equinoxnisnpriced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Rwgistered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

172,400 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

12112367

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK0G6152474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at this Equinox AWD in brilliant white. This suv doesn't jut look great, it's spacious passenger compartment along with loads of space in the back make for a great ride anywhere you go. Loaded with great features yet still affordable this is a great choice for daily commuting or weekend family trips. Hurry in and take a test drive before it's gone. 
Equinoxnisnpriced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Rwgistered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-242-6485

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2016 Chevrolet Equinox