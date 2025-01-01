$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK0G6152474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Have a look at this Equinox AWD in brilliant white. This suv doesn't jut look great, it's spacious passenger compartment along with loads of space in the back make for a great ride anywhere you go. Loaded with great features yet still affordable this is a great choice for daily commuting or weekend family trips. Hurry in and take a test drive before it's gone.
Equinox is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485
Equinoxnisnpriced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Rwgistered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2016 Chevrolet Equinox