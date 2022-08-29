Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

54,935 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT / AUTO / ALLOY'S / NO ACCIDETNS / 54,935 KM

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT / AUTO / ALLOY'S / NO ACCIDETNS / 54,935 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,935KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9209926
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB4GL233264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,935 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER VEHICLE *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ONLY 54,935 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

