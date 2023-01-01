Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

142,600 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

C

2016 Chrysler 200

C

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9488460
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG1GN185319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Chrysler 200C. This car is in great condition inside and out and comes with summer and winter tires on rims. This car is loaded up with features like moonroof, backup camera, heated leather seats and heated steering wheel and navigation to name a few.  Come get it before it's gone. 
Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge. 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-XXXX

519-242-6485

