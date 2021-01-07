Menu
2016 Dodge Durango

97,889 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

LIMITED AWD

2016 Dodge Durango

LIMITED AWD

2016 Dodge Durango

LIMITED AWD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,889KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6521172
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG0GC474127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 97,889 KM

Vehicle Description

* Durango Limited * 3.6 V6 * 7 Passenger * Back Up Camera * Push Button Start * Remote Start * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Heated Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Drivers Seat * Automatic Front Windows * Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror * Sunroof * Sport Mode * Eco Mode * Paddle Shifters * AM/FM/SXM/USB/BT/Aux * Dual Climate Control * 12V DC Outlet * USB Port * Rear TV Head Rests W/ HDMI/AV/Blue-Ray * Rear Climate Control * Heated Rear Seats * Dual USB Ports * Heated Mirrors * Roof Rails * 20 Chrome Rims * Rear Wiper *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

