Low price!!!  Have a look at this Grand Caravan loaded with great options for this low low price. Options like full stow n go seating, power locks and 4 power windows and rear entertainment unit to keep the kids entertained on long trips just to name a few. If you need a quality people mover, youve just found it. Load the hockey bags and off you go. Hurry in before its gone. 

Van is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra

Tegistered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

257,880 KM

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0GR391620

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 257,880 KM

Low price!!!  Have a look at this Grand Caravan loaded with great options for this low low price. Options like full stow n go seating, power locks and 4 power windows and rear entertainment unit to keep the kids entertained on long trips just to name a few. If you need a quality people mover, you've just found it. Load the hockey bags and off you go. Hurry in before it's gone. 
Van is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra
Tegistered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485

