ECO MODE * 7-Passenger seating * Power windows and mirrors * Heated mirrors * Sto n go rear seat * Handsfree steering wheel controls * Dual climate control w/ rear controls * Cruise control * Trailer hitch * Traction Control * AM/FM/AUX/MP3/CD * 120 volt outputs *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.