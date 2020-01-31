Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,478KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630050
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2GR377313
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

ECO MODE * 7-Passenger seating * Reverse camera * Heated seats and steering wheel * Power drivers and passengers seat * Leather interior * Power windows w/rear window controls * Heated mirrors * Sto n go rear seat * UCONNECT touch screen * Garage door recognition * Power tailgate * Handsfree steering wheel controls * Phone connect * Voice recognition * Dual climate control w/ rear controls * Cruise control * Traction Control * Privacy glass * Auto dimming mirror * Fog lights * AM/FM/AUX/SIRIUS/CD * 120 volt outputs *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Dodge Charger U...
 42,239 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX * L...
 31,030 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 136,443 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
Garston Motors

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Directions Website Inventory

519-653-1212

Send A Message