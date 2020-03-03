2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
+ taxes & licensing
SXT Plus * Stow n Go * Overhead DVD console * Power second−row windows Power 3rd−row quarter−vented windows * Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth 5.0" Touchscreen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth * A/C w/ manual tri−zone temp. control Rear air conditioning with heater * Integrated roof rail crossbars * 7-Passenger seating * Cloth interior * Power windows * Heated mirrors * Sto n go rear seat * Handsfree steering wheel controls * Phone connect * Voice recognition * Dual climate control w/ rear controls * Cruise control * Traction Control * Privacy glass * Auto dimming mirror * AM/FM/AUX/SIRIUS/CD * 120 volt outputs * ECO MODE * Leather−wrapped shift knob Leather−wrapped steering wheel *
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7