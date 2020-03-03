Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENT/rREDUCED/SAFETY INCLUDED

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENT/rREDUCED/SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$9,790

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4777950
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR275581
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

   SAFETY INCLUDED - WARRANTY AVAILABLE - 

SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX -

ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

FINANCING AVAILABLE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

Due to the health situation of the COVID-19, we have decided for the well-being and safeguard of everyone that test drives will be by appointment, and for serious inquires only. We answer all your questions by email or phone call. We appreciate your help.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

