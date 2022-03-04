Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,403 KM

Details Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

SXT

SXT

SXT

Location

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

107,403KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR250642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2203461
  • Mileage 107,403 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

