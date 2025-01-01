Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Wow!!! Checknoutvthis 2016 Ford Edge SEL all wheel drive. This Edge is loaded up with all the best options like steering wheel controls, navigation, Bluetooth and a panoramic roof just to name a few. These SuVs drive like theyre stuck to the road, with great handling and surprisingly great fuel mileage. This Edge will get your family where it needs to be or just be a very comfortable daily commuter car.  If youve never driven one, nows your chance, come in before its gone. I know youre going to love it. </div><div><br></div><div>Edge is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.  </div><div><br></div><div>Rwgistered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge </div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2016 Ford Edge

214,124 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12146088

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1738336389
  2. 1738336389
  3. 1738336389
  4. 1738336389
  5. 1738336389
  6. 1738336389
  7. 1738336389
  8. 1738336389
  9. 1738336389
  10. 1738336389
  11. 1738336389
  12. 1738336389
  13. 1738336389
  14. 1738336389
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,124KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J90GBC18716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow!!! Checknoutvthis 2016 Ford Edge SEL all wheel drive. This Edge is loaded up with all the best options like steering wheel controls, navigation, Bluetooth and a panoramic roof just to name a few. These SuV's drive like they're stuck to the road, with great handling and surprisingly great fuel mileage. This Edge will get your family where it needs to be or just be a very comfortable daily commuter car.  If you've never driven one, nows your chance, come in before it's gone. I know you're going to love it. 
Edge is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.  
Rwgistered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2015 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 209,800 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 248,810 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Limited for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Limited 187,260 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge