Heres a nice 2016 Escape SE AWD in great shape inside and out. Loaded with great options like heated seats backup camera and navigation to name a few. If youre looking for an inexpensive all wheel drive suv youve just found it. Hurry in before its gone. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.

2016 Ford Escape

204,490 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

204,490KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX8GUB77807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a nice 2016 Escape SE AWD in great shape inside and out. Loaded with great options like heated seats backup camera and navigation to name a few. If you're looking for an inexpensive all wheel drive suv you've just found it. Hurry in before it's gone. 
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-XXXX

519-242-6485

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2016 Ford Escape