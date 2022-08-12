Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

142,910 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 8981017
  2. 8981017
  3. 8981017
  4. 8981017
  5. 8981017
  6. 8981017
  7. 8981017
  8. 8981017
  9. 8981017
  10. 8981017
  11. 8981017
  12. 8981017
  13. 8981017
  14. 8981017
  15. 8981017
  16. 8981017
  17. 8981017
  18. 8981017
  19. 8981017
  20. 8981017
  21. 8981017
  22. 8981017
  23. 8981017
  24. 8981017
  25. 8981017
  26. 8981017
  27. 8981017
  28. 8981017
  29. 8981017
  30. 8981017
  31. 8981017
  32. 8981017
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8981017
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX9GUA86962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,910 KM

Vehicle Description

* Escape SE ECOBOOST * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Power Driver Seat * Dual Climate Control * Sport Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * 12V DC Outlet * Roof Rails * Rear Wiper * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Heated Mirrors *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 75,703 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q50 AW...
 74,537 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX Pl...
 83,292 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory