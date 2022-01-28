$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8247669
- VIN: 1FM5K8D81GGC16063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 107,787 KM
Vehicle Description
* Explorer XLT 4WD * 6 Passenger * Remote Start * Navigation * Back Up Camera * Park Assist * Heated Leather Seats * Mud/Sand/Snow/Gravel Drive Modes * Hill Descent Control * Sport Mode * Tow Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Microsoft Sync * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Front Seats * Rear Climate Control * Automatic Windows * Automatic Headlights * Dual Climate Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Roof Rails * Fog Lights * 18 Alloy Rims *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lebada Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.