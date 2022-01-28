Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

107,787 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,787KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8247669
  VIN: 1FM5K8D81GGC16063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 107,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Explorer XLT 4WD * 6 Passenger * Remote Start * Navigation * Back Up Camera * Park Assist * Heated Leather Seats * Mud/Sand/Snow/Gravel Drive Modes * Hill Descent Control * Sport Mode * Tow Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Microsoft Sync * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Power Front Seats * Rear Climate Control * Automatic Windows * Automatic Headlights * Dual Climate Control * Rear Child Door Locks * Roof Rails * Fog Lights * 18 Alloy Rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

