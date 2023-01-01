Menu
2016 Ford F-150

88,342 KM

Details

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

SPORT / 4X4 / REG CAB / SHORT BOX

2016 Ford F-150

SPORT / 4X4 / REG CAB / SHORT BOX

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

88,342KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362282
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EF3GFB38495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 88,342 KM

Vehicle Description

*** RARE REGULAR CAB - SHORT BOX *** SPORT *** 4X4 *** 5.0 L V8 *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** KEYLESS ENTRY *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 88,348 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

