Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Loaded     Lariat     FX4      No reported accidents        Excellent condition</p>

2016 Ford F-150

164,982 KM

Details Description Features

$31,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat FX4

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

  1. 1700154744
  2. 1700154753
  3. 1700154762
  4. 1700154770
  5. 1700154777
  6. 1700154785
  7. 1700154795
  8. 1700154803
  9. 1700154812
  10. 1700154826
  11. 1700154836
  12. 1700154846
  13. 1700154854
  14. 1700154863
  15. 1700154871
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
164,982KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF1GFC77078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C77078
  • Mileage 164,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded     Lariat     FX4      No reported accidents        Excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.

Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4 164,982 KM $31,600 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x2 Access Cab Auto SR+ for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x2 Access Cab Auto SR+ 52,923 KM $34,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN 184,037 KM $13,700 + tax & lic

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,600

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150