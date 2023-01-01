$31,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat FX4
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
164,982KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF1GFC77078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C77078
- Mileage 164,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded Lariat FX4 No reported accidents Excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Groh Motors Ltd.
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
519-653-3112
Alternate Numbers519-240-9554
