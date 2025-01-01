Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLATINUM *** 3.5L ECOBOOST *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED AND COOLING SEATS *** POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY *** 4X4 *** TOW PACKAGE *** REAR CAMERA *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2016 Ford F-150

141,651 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

PLATINUM / 3.5L ECO / NAV / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle
13082762

2016 Ford F-150

PLATINUM / 3.5L ECO / NAV / LEATHER / PANO ROOF

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1760731162315
  2. 1760731162754
  3. 1760731163164
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,651KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG4GFA24955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,651 KM

Vehicle Description

PLATINUM *** 3.5L ECOBOOST *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED AND COOLING SEATS *** POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY *** 4X4 *** TOW PACKAGE *** REAR CAMERA *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LT / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Chevrolet Spark LT / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 168,038 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Forester X w/PREMIUM PKG / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2009 Subaru Forester X w/PREMIUM PKG / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 132,366 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE / AWD / ROOF / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE / AWD / ROOF / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 189,004 KM $4,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Ford F-150