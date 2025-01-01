Menu
XLT SPORT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 3.5L ECOBOOST *** NAVIGATION *** POWER SEATS *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** REAR CAMERA *** TOW PACKAGE *** CLIMATE CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2016 Ford F-150

105,145 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / 4X4 / 3.5L ECO

13106561

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / 4X4 / 3.5L ECO

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,145KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG6GKF23005

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,145 KM

XLT SPORT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 3.5L ECOBOOST *** NAVIGATION *** POWER SEATS *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** REAR CAMERA *** TOW PACKAGE *** CLIMATE CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Ford F-150