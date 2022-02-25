Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

113,027 KM

Details Features

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1648849657
  2. 1648849711
  3. 1648849717
  4. 1648849717
  5. 1648849718
  6. 1648849717
  7. 1648849717
  8. 1648849717
  9. 1648849773
  10. 1648849776
  11. 1648849768
  12. 1648849769
  13. 1648849767
  14. 1648849773
  15. 1648849769
  16. 1648849769
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

113,027KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8410047
  • Stock #: 2202641
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF3GFC95139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2202641
  • Mileage 113,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2015 Ford Focus SE
 41,025 KM
$17,989 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 85,881 KM
$42,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma T...
 46,936 KM
$44,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory