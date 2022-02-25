$CALL+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada
519-621-4333
2016 Ford Fiesta
ST / 6 SPEED / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
- Listing ID: 8344278
- VIN: 3FADP4GX6GM139764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9