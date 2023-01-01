Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

149,533 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

Back Up Camera * Alloy Rims * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/USB/AUX * Automatic Headlights * 12V DC Outlet * R

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

Back Up Camera * Alloy Rims * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/USB/AUX * Automatic Headlights * 12V DC Outlet * R

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

  1. 10329117
  2. 10329117
  3. 10329117
  4. 10329117
  5. 10329117
  6. 10329117
  7. 10329117
  8. 10329117
  9. 10329117
  10. 10329117
  11. 10329117
  12. 10329117
  13. 10329117
  14. 10329117
  15. 10329117
  16. 10329117
  17. 10329117
  18. 10329117
  19. 10329117
  20. 10329117
  21. 10329117
  22. 10329117
  23. 10329117
  24. 10329117
  25. 10329117
  26. 10329117
  27. 10329117
  28. 10329117
  29. 10329117
  30. 10329117
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,533KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10329117
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22GL316814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Back Up Camera * Alloy Rims * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/USB/AUX * Automatic Headlights * 12V DC Outlet * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Keyless Entry *  Heated Mirrors * Power Windows * Power Locks *

NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA FEES FOR SAFETY, NO FEES FOR CASH CUSTOMERS, ALL OPEN LOANS PAY OFF ANYTIME!

Cheapest Warranty Options and Lowest payment opions on approved credit!
***************************************************************************************
Bad Credit Car Loans & Financing Available, No Credit Auto Loans, bankruptcy, Uber driver, Skip the dishes driver, 9 digit SIN number, financing for all credit types.
***************************************************************************************
Low interest rates available for good credit ratings.
***************************************************************************************
Apply Online, Auto Financing Available for Cambridge, Toronto, Mississauga, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford and Guelph
***************************************************************************************
Ask About your Warranty options at a discount 
***************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.eagleautomall.ca
*************************************************************************************** 
 *All prices exclude HST, Licensing, plus $10 OMVIC fee 
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 6.96% rate of borrowing over qualified terms based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 6.96% rate of borrowing over a 60 month term is $2,099.75 and payment would be $51.80 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
***************************************************************************************
Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and licenses are not included in the listing price. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall

2013 Ford Fusion SE
 176,995 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 ****...
 325,323 KM
$6,000 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 162,148 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Mall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Call Dealer

519-650-XXXX

(click to show)

519-650-0326

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory