2016 GMC Sierra 1500...

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 4 , 3 2 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10011135

10011135 VIN: 3GTU2LEC0GG159039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 184,324 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.