$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Double Cab 4WD
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Double Cab 4WD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 136,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Emergency Braking Assist * Heated Mirrors * Leather Steering Wheel * Winter/Rubber Floor Mats * Tonneau Cover * Alloy Rims * Rear Parking Sensors * Adjustable Pedals * Cargo Lamps * GMC IntelliLink * AM/FM/Sirius XM/CD/AUX/USB/Bluetooth * Projection Mode * OnStar Navigation System * Valet Mode * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Lane Keep Assist * Hill Descent Control * Front/Rear Park Assist * On Demand 4WD * Electronic Hi-Low Gear Selection * Front Middle Seat Storage *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lebada Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lebada Motors
Lebada Motors
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212