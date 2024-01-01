Menu
Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Emergency Braking Assist * Heated Mirrors * Leather Steering Wheel * Winter/Rubber Floor Mats * Tonneau Cover * Alloy Rims * Rear Parking Sensors * Adjustable Pedals * Cargo Lamps * GMC IntelliLink * AM/FM/Sirius XM/CD/AUX/USB/Bluetooth * Projection Mode * OnStar Navigation System * Valet Mode * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Lane Keep Assist * Hill Descent Control * Front/Rear Park Assist * On Demand 4WD * Electronic Hi-Low Gear Selection * Front Middle Seat Storage *

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

136,251 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Double Cab 4WD

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Double Cab 4WD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,251KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC5GZ150945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 136,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2016 GMC Sierra 1500